Wedbush Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,479,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

