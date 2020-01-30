Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €214.00 ($248.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Volkswagen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €196.00 ($227.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €198.00 ($230.23) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOW3 opened at €168.46 ($195.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €164.50. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

