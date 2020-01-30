Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chegg (CHGG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) recently:

1/21/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

1/13/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

1/10/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

1/3/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 1,057,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,494. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Get Chegg Inc alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,012,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $349,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,171.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,197 shares of company stock worth $32,316,521 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 456,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 545.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.