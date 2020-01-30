Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BioNTech (BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/24/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/15/2020 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

1/6/2020 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $31.80 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50.

Get BioNTech SE alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.