Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

1/21/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

1/18/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

1/15/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

1/10/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

1/8/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PEBO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,420. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $707.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,106 shares of company stock valued at $396,882. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

