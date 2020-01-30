Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU):

1/30/2020 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

1/21/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/5/2020 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/19/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

12/17/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is well-poised to benefit from the resurgence in DRAM demand, backed by a progress in customer inventory adjustments in the cloud, graphics and the PC markets. Moreover, its focus on increasing the mix of high-value solutions in its portfolio is a boon. Further, introduction of server processors that supports higher memory densities is likely to fuel demand for its solutions. Also, its decision to cut down on capital expenditure will enable it to reach a balanced inventory level. Estimates going up ahead of the company's Q1 earnings release. However, higher mix of NAND, which has lower gross margin, falling memory prices and a slow decline in manufacturing cost, is likely to keep margins under pressure. Uncertainty hovering over trade is a concern as well. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

12/16/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/16/2019 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

12/13/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MU stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.03. 30,703,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,148,680. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 99,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

