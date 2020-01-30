WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of WellCare Health Plans worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $349.92 on Thursday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.29.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

