Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Wells Fargo & Co has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Wells Fargo & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

WFC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 970,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,519,868. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

