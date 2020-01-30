Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

