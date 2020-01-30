WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Kerry M. Stemler Acquires 807 Shares

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSBC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 254,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

