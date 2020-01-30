WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSBC. Stephens decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

WSBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 86,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.52%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.