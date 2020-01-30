Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.05 EPS.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. 8,626,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,371. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.76.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

