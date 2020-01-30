Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

