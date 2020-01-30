Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

WNEB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

