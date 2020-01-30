Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.02. 3,556,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

