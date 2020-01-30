Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.98% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 1,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,487. The stock has a market cap of $251.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.59%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

