Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 157,561 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 67,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,586,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,994,041. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

