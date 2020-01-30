Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

