Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Allergan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Allergan by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Allergan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 82,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,451. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.81 and its 200-day moving average is $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGN. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

