Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 1,368,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,708. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.13 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

