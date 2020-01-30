Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Enbridge by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,967,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.26. 2,676,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,622. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

