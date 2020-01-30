Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. 50,489,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,052,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $301.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

