Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,485 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 85,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 72,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

