Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $62,846,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.07 and its 200 day moving average is $223.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

