Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.98. 4,211,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

