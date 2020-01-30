Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,634 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY remained flat at $$11.06 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,481,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.