Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded down $5.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $214.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.