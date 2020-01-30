WeTrust Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $733.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, DDEX, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

