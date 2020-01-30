Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 4,078,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.19 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

