WH Smith’s (SMWH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMWH. HSBC upped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 2,422 ($31.86) on Thursday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,556.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,237.64.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.