Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

