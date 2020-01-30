Wild Beast Block (WBB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $4,650.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00716438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

