William Blair Weighs in on 3M Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.69. 118,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.