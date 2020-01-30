William Thompson Sells 3,278 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNOB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $862.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNOB. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $144,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.