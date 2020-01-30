Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $212.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $158.06 and a 52-week high of $214.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.78.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

