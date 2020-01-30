WIZBL 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,909.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $186,391.00 and approximately $4,909.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.