Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 1,520,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,291. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,378,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 948,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 48,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

