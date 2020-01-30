World Asset Management Inc Buys 5,682 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $3,693,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,526,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.