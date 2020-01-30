World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $976,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 87.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $292,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $95.82. 2,748,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,431. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $79.53 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

