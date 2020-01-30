World Asset Management Inc Has $1.45 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Insiders have sold a total of 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.59. 753,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,848. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

