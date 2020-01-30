World Asset Management Inc Has $22.53 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of T traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 50,673,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,957,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

