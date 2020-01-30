World Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $444,882,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

CSCO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,807,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964,342. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

