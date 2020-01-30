World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,454.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,398.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,273.00. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,002.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

