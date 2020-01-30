World Asset Management Inc Purchases 662 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Shares of FB traded down $13.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.53. 48,704,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

