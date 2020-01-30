World Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 160,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.36. 16,715,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,273,759. The stock has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

