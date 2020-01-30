World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 3,015,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

