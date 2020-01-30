World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1,064.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ventas by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,575 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,366,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ventas by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,476. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

