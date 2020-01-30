World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 639,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.96. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.