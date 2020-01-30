World Asset Management Inc Sells 10,480 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in China Mobile by 47.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 68.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:CHL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 1,874,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,693. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.