World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,841 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $142,756,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 66.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 446,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.98. 2,671,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,024. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

